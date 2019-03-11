Thomas Barret Ketchum, 61 of Texas City, Texas went home to heaven on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with a visitation from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Tommy was born on February 1, 1958 in Texas City to James and Hallie Barrett Ketchum. He retired from Marathon Petroleum after working for 30 years diligently and was currently employed at Marathon Oil. He was in Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Africa.
Tommy was a hard worker and enjoyed his job. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loving father and husband. His close friend Mark Lyons also enjoyed the outdoors with Tommy. Tommy loved his family and often enjoyed swimming, cooking & hanging out. He also loved his garden and his fruit tree’s.
He is preceded in death by his late uncle Thomas Barret Schmidt; his father-in-law, Edward “Sonny” Villarreal and grandmothers, Julia Barret Schmidt and Elizabeth Lewis Ketchum.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tanya Ketchum and only son, Thomas Barret Ketchum II; parents, James and Hallie Barret Ketchum; brothers, Richard Ketchum (Susan), Paul Ketchum (Anna), and several nephews and nieces; mother-in-law, Connie Villarreal; sister-in-law, Sherri Gallardo (Alex) and he leaves behind his beloved Pitbull Buck.
Our family is grateful and would like to give special thanks for the love and tender care given by Harbor Hospice.
