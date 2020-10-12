Lydia Trinidad Ramos Stout (Sept. 14, 1945 to Sept 14, 2020) Lydia Trinidad Ramos Stout, 75 of Texas City, TX. passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence in Mt. Clare, WV.
In keeping with her wishes, Lydia Stout was lovingly cremated. Family and friends will honor her in a memorial service at Catholic Cemeteries in Dickinson, TX, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with officiator Chaplin Billy Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to donate to your favorite charity in honor of Lydia Stout.
Lydia Stout was born in Galveston, TX on September 14, 1945, to the late Rudolph Ramos Sr. and Trinidad Castro Ramos of Texas City, TX. She was married to James A. Stout, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2016.
Lydia Stout is survived by her three sons: Joseph Rudolph Stout and his wife Kimberly of Poway, CA, James Okey Stout of Chesapeake, VA, and Frankie D. Stout and his wife Sherrie of Mt. Clare, WV; and her daughter, Tina Marie Bennett and her husband Jeffrey of Bryan, TX; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers, Alfredo Ramos Sr. of Texas City, TX and Rudolph Ramos Jr. of MS; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
