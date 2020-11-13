EL PASO — William Norman Meshel, M.D.passed away in El Paso , Texas on October 28, 2020at the age of 74. Bill is predeceased by his wife Julie Meshel. He is lovingly remembered by his son Daniel Meshel. William Meshel was born on May 5, 1946 in New York and graduated in 1971 from Howard University College of Medicine .He completed his oncology fellowship at MD Anderson Hospital and Tumor institute in Houston , Texas in 1977. Bill came to Galveston, Texas in 1985 and continued to practice in Galveston via Telemedicine thru the Covid Pandemic .He was a dedicated Physician, family man, Veteran and a great friend to many. His generosity, sense of humor and boisterous laugh will always be remembered by those who were blessed to know him. Bill was buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas on November 6, 2020.He always wished to return to Galveston. Although his body remains in El Paso, those who loved him know that heart and soul will always be in Galveston.
In remembrance we would like to gather at his favorite restaurant, Happy Buddha on Tuesday November 17 at 1:30 pm and share memories , followed by brief grave site in Galveston. He will always remain in the hearts and minds of Lori Antman, Ariel Antman-Kennedy, Mory Shatery, MD and Jessica Helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.