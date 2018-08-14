Doris Rose Milligan, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2018. She was born April 11, 1930 in Houston, Texas. Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Ira Danner. Doris is survived by husband of 68 years, John W Milligan; her brothers, Jack Danner, wife, Vera and Ira Danner Jr.; children, Frances Gambino and husband, Jerry, Bess M Milligan, Susan Milligan and significant other, Jane Dembski, Bill Milligan and significant other, Michael Costello, Bob Milligan & Shari Tribby, and Lawrence P Milligan; grandchildren, Michael Gambino, wife, Jennifer, David Gambino, girlfriend, Sunnie Byerly, Martin Rasmussen, Heather Milligan, significant other, Danet, Leigha Williams and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Doris retired from Helen Hall Library in 1998. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson, Texas and a Lector at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas. She loved volunteering at the Grand Opera House in Galveston and traveling with her husband and each of her children at various times throughout the United States and Europe.
Visitation will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral home in Galveston, Texas on August 15, 2018 beginning at 5:00 p.m. A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on August 16, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation in honor of Doris Milligan to: Libbie’s Place, 2803 53rd St, Galveston TX 77551, www.libbiesplace.org; OR St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St, Galveston, TX 77550, www.holyfamilygb.com.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Doris' page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
