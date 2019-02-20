GALVESTON—Nathaniel Matthews, Jr., 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, Texas.
There will be a service celebrating his life on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, Texas.
