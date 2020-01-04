Sencion G. “Chico” Barajaz, 93, of Dickinson, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 15, 1926, in Smithville, Texas and moved to Dickinson in 1937. Chico served in the US Air Force during World War II, and upon his return, met and married the love of his life, Antonia Barajaz, on December 31, 1950. Chico owned and operated Chico’s Body Shop in Dickinson since 1952. He and Antonia also owned Chacha’s Hall & Restaurant in Dickinson for ten years. Chico was a 30+ year member of the Knights of Columbus and an exceptional bowler, having bowled for over 28 consecutive years in Nationals.
Chico was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Eulalia Barajaz; his wife, Antonia; and his siblings: Diego Fuentes, Frank (Ambrosio) Fuentes, Edward (Eusevio) Fuentes, Catarina Gomez, John (Assumption) Barajaz, Cleofas Barajaz, Thomas Barajaz, and Pablo Barajaz.
He is survived by his sons, Leonardo A. Barajaz and wife, Sofia, and Donato O. Barajaz and wife, Linda; daughters, Elvira Linda Rangel and husband, Gaston, and Lydia A. Palos and husband, Antonio; grandchildren: Leonard “Anthony” Barajaz and wife, Kym, Steven A. Barajaz, Christopher Rangel, Rebecca L. Coronado and husband, Carlos, Priscilla A. Barajaz, Stephanie M. Barajaz and husband, Ivan, Yvonne D. Barajaz, Sencion S. Barajaz, Elaine “Brook Leal, Christian Nicole Palos and wife, Natalie, and Tracy Palos Shaffer and husband, Sid; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren: Jacob Barajaz, Luke Barajaz, Kaylee Barajaz, DeAngelo Barajaz, Carlos J. Coronado, Chloe Coronado, Jade A. Hernandez, Alyssa M. Barajaz, Lily A. LaCour, Ayden I. Morales, Alonzo Morales, Layla R. Barajaz, Jaden Mickey Wiggins, Lyanna Barajaz, Jaxson Barajaz, Patrick C. Shaffer, Charlie R. Shaffer, and Monroe Shaffer; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Chico’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. A rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Rangel, Leonard Anthony Barajaz, Steven Andrew Barajaz, Sencion Santino Barajaz, Hector Ybarra, and Apolonio Rios, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels, 4102-B Main Street, La Marque, TX 77568.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Chico’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.