A Celebration of the Life of Christa Marie Sykes, officiated by the Reverend Edward Thompson, will be held tomorrow at 12 Noon in the Eaton Memorial Chapel on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Church; 2216 Ball in Galveston.
A Celebration of the Life of Christa Marie Sykes, officiated by the Reverend Edward Thompson, will be held tomorrow at 12 Noon in the Eaton Memorial Chapel on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Church; 2216 Ball in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.