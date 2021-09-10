Ganter
LEAGUE CITY — Dorrance L. Ganter, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to CROWDER FUNERAL HOME - Webster. 281-280-9000
Mickens, Jr.
DICKINSON — Walter Carl Mickens, Jr., age 66, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.com
