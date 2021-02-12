GALVESTON — Anthony Ray Godwin age 67 of Galveston died Wednesday February 10, 2021 at PAM Hospital N. in Webster.
Anthony was born December 23, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to John and Geneva Godwin. He was employed as a Corrections Officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings John Godwin, Geneva Godwin and Debra Godwin. Survivors include his wife of 16 years Tessie Tan; sister Belinda Stone and husband Paul; aunts Virginia and Myde; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends.
Per his wishes he will be cremated with no services. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.
Free of suffering and pain, no more worries. Rest with the angels Tony, I Love You; happy trading in heaven -The Bulls and The Bears-
