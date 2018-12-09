Clouser Sr
A Funeral Mass for Gerald Z. Clouser Sr will be held today at 1:00pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St, Galveston, TX.
Horner
A Mass of Christian burial for Elizabeth "Betsy" Horner will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home.
Puccetti
Funeral services for Melba Jackson Puccetti will be held today at 10:00am at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
