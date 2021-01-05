HITCHCOCK —
Ms. Gwendolyn Platt Eversole passed from this life Friday, January 1, 2021, in Hitchcock.
Born June 30, 1959 in Texas City, Ms. Eversole had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Gwendolyn worked as a registered nurse at UTMB for 15 years. She enjoyed watching Joel Osteen, telling stories, going to the beach, painting, gardening and doing word search puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Claude Platt; brother, Chuck Platt and nephew, Kyle Pitts.
Survivors include her mother, Glenda Allphin; son, Bruce Eversole; daughter, Casandra Eversole and Sarah Brown; sister, Tammi Vera and husband, Ron; fur baby, Millie.
A direct cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. A celebration of Gwendolyn’s life will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.