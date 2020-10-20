Mary Magalena Fonteno, 88, went home to be with Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas.
She was born December 14, 1931, to Charles and Ethel Grogan in Galveston, TX. She graduated from Central High School. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Ct # 20.
She retired from the Moody State School as a chef. She was the caretaker of her family and one of the kindness women you will ever meet.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She leaves cherished memories with her son: Albert Fonteno, Jr. (Kimberly); grandchildren: Albert Fonteno II, Mia Dawn Fonteno, Kyana Freeman and Andre Sanders; sister: Ethel Grogan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, with a rosary at 10:30 AM and funeral mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma and Deacon Doug Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
