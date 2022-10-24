Rebekah Jaap

DICKINSON, TX — Rebekah passed away October 16, 2022 at the age of 88. Becky was born April 13, 1934 to Oscar Price (O.P.) Austin and Tera Ophelia Bell in Nursery, Texas. She was born and raised during the depression, moving to many towns in south Texas while her father tried to find jobs to support his family. Even when he developed terminal TB, he continued to care for them until his death in 1943. She then moved with her mother and sister to Edna when she was 9 years old and met her friend Louise, a friendship that lasted 70 years. She graduated from Edna High School, married Fred and raised 4 children, worked for the Tin Smelter in Texas City many years and then worked for Boeing Aerospace retiring in 1995. After retirement she and Fred raised a granddaughter; Elizabeth, and also caring for her other grandchildren and great grandchildren when needed. Her love and support from her family sustained her through the good times and the bad.
She and Fred were married October 30, 1952 when Fred began his Navy career traveling and living in many places before moving to Dickinson in 1964. Becky was a member of the Church of Christ, League of Women Voters, past president of Bayou Pines ABWA, and a longtime supporter of the Dickinson Gator Band.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 59 years; Fred S. Jaap, sister; Drusilla Singleton, infant brother; O.P. Austin Jr., great grandson; Kane, granddaughter; Elizabeth Jaap, and daughter-in-law; Rosemary Jaap.
Becky is survived by sons; Stephen and wife Kathleen Jaap, James Jaap, daughters; Karen and husband Jim Churchwell, Jeanne and husband Mike Elliston, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
The good thing about having grandchildren and great grandchildren is that no matter what kind of clothes you are wearing, no makeup on, and your hair not combed, they still love you.
Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
