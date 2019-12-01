Bobbie Sue Faggard, affectionately known as Cooter, was granted her angel wings Wednesday, November 27, 2019 with family by her side in Galveston, TX. Bobbie was born August 4, 1939 in Rayville, LA. She was the daughter of George and Agnes Hartzog and one of nine children.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Deborah Sue Lane; brothers, Robert Hartzog and James Hartzog (Gloria); sister, Patsy Ruth Cantu (Chizmo); grandchildren, Johnny Fletcher (Gloria); Misty Sue Ambrosio (fiancé Jose), Briana Soto (Jesus), Grady Mack Lane (Elizabeth); great grandchildren, Brittani, Ashlei & Nathan Fletcher, Angelina Thomas, Alyanna and Analysia Soto and Addilyn Lane; and stepsons, Lanny Faggard and Shan Faggard (Judy). She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Constable Joe N. Faggard; sisters, Beatrice Langston, Levon Mathews, Levern Courville and Betty Long; brothers, William Hartzog; son-in-law, Darrell Lane; and granddaughter, Diana Lane.
A gathering of Mrs. Faggard’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 1308 Weeks Lane, High Island, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at High Island Cemetery, High Island.
Complete an updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
