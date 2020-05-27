Ronald “Ronnie” Wilkening, age 73, of Alvin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 25th, 2020. Ronnie was born on September 17th, 1946 in Burton, Texas. He grew up in Clear Lake Shores, Texas and was a 1964 graduate of Clear Creek High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Sharon Casaday. Ronnie was an outstanding athlete and continued his basketball career at Southwest Texas State University. He was one of the first inductees in the Clear Creek Hall of Honor for the 1963 State Championship basketball team. After college, Ronnie and Sharon were married and started their family.
Ronnie began his career out of Pipefitters Local 211 and worked for 37 years until his retirement from BP Amoco. He was a devoted Christian who knew the Bible inside and out. Ronnie's greatest joy was his family, and he was a proud patriarch, father, and loving Papoo. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Ronnie's favorite pastime was fishing. He enjoyed spending many hours on the water with his family and many fishing buddies. After his retirement, Ronnie and Sharon moved to Alvin to be close to family. Ronnie loved traveling with Sharon, his children and grandchildren. He spent countless hours in the stands where he cheered on his grandchildren in their many endeavors. He was truly a family man.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Murry and Hazel Wilkening, and brother, Boonie Wilkening. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sharon Wilkening, his daughter Julie Gray and husband Richard, daughter Ginger Paul and husband Bobby, his son Jason Wilkening, and seven grandchildren: Jenna, Emery, Garrett, Laurel, Grant, Jaxon, and Jaylee. He is survived by his sister Virginia McCune and husband Jim, a host of nieces and nephews, other family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 A.M.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
