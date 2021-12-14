DANBURY, TX — Frances Ramdohr Chavers, 86, of Danbury, TX passed away on December 11, 2021 at home in her oldest daughters arms.
Frances was born in Cameron, TX to Elizabeth Streicher and William Howard Oakes on November 16, 1935.
Frances was a strong Christian woman who had the faith that could move mountains. She absolutely adored her children and had a very close relationship with each one. She loved her church, Danbury Baptist. She was a collector of Fenton glass and enjoyed spending hours coloring that she jokingly called painting. She made a lasting impression on nearly everyone she met, to know her was to love her.
Those that preceded her in death include her parents, Elizabeth Streicher and William Howard Oakes, first husband Otto Ramdohr Jr., second husband James (Tommy) Chavers, sons Allen Ramdohr, and David Chavers, granddaughter Alisa (Chavers) Carter, sisters, Joann Oakes, Linda Fabrygel, and Teddy Oakes, brothers, William (Bubba) Oakes, and Joe Oakes.
Left to remember her are daughters, Teresa (Vance) Arriola of Bowman, GA, Lisa (Charles) Dilleshaw of Danbury, TX, Cindy Ramdohr of West Columbia, TX, Debbie Williams of Houston, TX, and son Paul (Terry) Chavers of Santa Fe, TX, along with 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way. Also sisters Leatrice (Sissy), Sue, Lily, and Gail and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. on December 16, 2021 at Palms Funeral Home.
