The Life of Mr. Charles Lewis Roberts
Sunrise September 28, 1941 – Sunset December 20, 2019
Mr. Charles (CL) Lewis Roberts slept away peacefully on Friday December 20, 2019 into the arms of our almighty God.
Mr. Charles Lewis Roberts, affectionately known as C.L. or Pete, was born in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Will and Mattie Roberts September 28, 1941. He was one of 11 children. At an early age he moved with his older sister to Galveston where he was educated and graduated from Central High School in 1961. C.L. developed an interest in music while in high school.
After a while, he began singing and playing his lead guitar with his brother Willie J. and sister Dorothy Mae and several others, in a group they called Lil’ Willie and the Flame. They began singing to crowded events at Club 26 in Galveston where his older sister Doris was the owner. They later travelled all around Galveston and Brazoria Counties playing the blues to crowds of all races. While in the group, he met Beverley Ann Cahee of La Marque, Texas. After a long courtship they married September 11, 1965. Out of this union they welcomed a daughter named Sonya Marie.
Mr. Roberts was a hard worker making sure his family was well taken care of. Throughout his years, he was self-employed working in Janitorial Services for Bob Pagan and Clary Milburn. Mr. Roberts retired from the Galveston Independent School District in July 2014. His favorite past times was playing his guitar singing to one of his favorite musicians, James Brown, spending time with family and watching his favorite sports team win, lose or draw, the Dallas Cowboys. Some days you ask C.L. how was he doing and his answer was always, “I’m kicking but not high!”
Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Ree Roberts, Roscoe Roberts, Jack Roberts, Willie J. Roberts, Willie R. Roberts; and sisters, Essie Mae Roberts and Doris Johnson and Annie Blanton.
He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Sonya Marie Roberts-Johnson; three grandchildren, Jazmyn C. Roberts, Milton Johnson, IV (Elizabeth) and Jayla C. Johnson, all of Houston; sisters, Dorothy Hennigan and Nola Mae Morris of Texas City; sisters-in-law, Patricia A. Roberts of Galveston and Carolyn Cahee of Dickinson, one great-aunt, Mary Alliniece of Houston, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 227 4th Ave N, Texas City, followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry D. Johnson officiating. Funeral Service entrusted by Leroy McBride and the McBride Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas.
