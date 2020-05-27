Doss
Funeral services for Farris Doss will be held today at 11:00am at Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 3:46 pm
Doss
