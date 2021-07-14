Flavia Glover Brown

GALVESTON — Flavia Brown received her wings at the age of 92 on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4, 2021., in Pearland, Texas, surrounded by her loving family
Flavia was born in Scott, Louisiana on February 22, 1929 to the parents of the late Olivia Fiest Glover and the late Joseph Cannery Glover. She was the youngest of three (3) children and was the sole survivor of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her only sister, the late Mary Ruth Brown and only brother, the late Haywood Glover.
Flavia leaves cherished moments with her three children: Barbara Brown Terry (Elliot), Norris Brown Jr. (Lora), Olivia Brown Hudson; two grandchildren: Carissa Hudson and Gary Hudson Jr. and one great grandson: Jaylon A. Buggs. A multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 A.M., followed by a rosary at 10:30 A.M., and a funeral mass at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 15, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
