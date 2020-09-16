Christopher Robin Leavell, 36, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Bacliff, Texas. Christopher was born on March 6, 1984 to Lloyd and Donna Leavell in Pasadena, Texas. Chris was preceded in death by his younger brother Jonathan “Bonji” Leavell. He is survived by his wife Laura Leavell, daughter Hayden, and sons Riley and Weston; parents Lloyd and Donna Leavell; sisters Michelle Noto and husband Henry, Crystal Hamm and husband David, Jennifer Doize and husband Charles; brother Joshua Leavell; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
How do you put into words the depth and enormity of such a beautiful soul? To try and measure the depth of Chris’ love as a husband, a father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, and just about anyone whom was blessed to have him in their life, extends beyond all worldly understanding. Although Chris’ love for family and friends had no boundaries, Chris also had a personal relationship with his savior, Jesus Christ. He shared a passion of fishing with his dad and brothers his entire life and that passion overflowed into many memories made on the water with his family and friends. If he was given a task or saw a way to help someone, he always helped with the fullest extent of his ability and lead with an open and understanding heart. Whether helping his mom around her house, providing an ear to listen during hard times or daily dilemmas, helping his children, nieces, nephews, family and friends with various projects or showing them a new creative way to do something special, Chris was always ready to step in and give his all, and always with a grateful smile. He never expected anything in return.
On any given day, you could find Chris working in the driveway with his dad, brother, and son or taking time to use his artisanal talents welding together a new barbeque smoker that he knew would help him yield the perfect rack of ribs, brisket, or whatever he felt could help him beat his brother-in-law during their long distance virtual cook-offs on any given weekend. Chris’ passion for cooking produced amazing meals for those close to him and contributed to his wish of bringing everyone together. He found an overwhelming amount of peace when he was connected with all aspects of nature. From sunrises on the water to the natural sounds of nature it brought an immediate peace to him. Chris could also be found at his church helping out by directing parking lot traffic before and after services or with whatever was needed to serve his community. With Chris, it was never work when it came to helping others, it was a passion and something all who knew him admired. Chris was also active and took a personal love and responsibility along others fighting the obstacles they faced in their recovery process. Jesus gave us two commands and although this world is corrupt and full of pain, Chris accomplished these commandments with God’s grace beautifully. Matthew 22:37-39 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. [38] This is the first and great commandment. [39] And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.
Chris’ love for his wife and children overflowed his heart in so many ways. This kind of love is unique in this world and irreplaceable. He had an evident pride for his children and expressed they were his greatest accomplishments in his life. This love was matched only by his love for his mother, father, sisters, brother and family.
Chris, you have done well and were a good and faithful servant. We have no doubt you were met at the heavenly gates by your brother Bonji, fishing pole in hand and a new heavenly fishing hole picked out, boat gassed up, tackle ready, bait well full, and the love of a brother by side. Christopher, we will mourn the loss of your life, but will pray for God’s grace to finish the race and be by your side once again, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend.
Services for Christopher will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson Texas at 10am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. Pallbearers will be; Riley Lorenzo, Josh Leavell, Derek Lee, Charles Doize, David Hamm, Carl Kowis, Raymond Kowis, and Sonny Beck.
