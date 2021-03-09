William Bradley Bessire

TEXAS CITY — William Bradley “Brad” Bessire passed away on March 1st, 2021. Brad was born January 28, 1953 and was a resident of Texas City, TX.
Services will be at Carnes Funeral Home- Texas City on Friday March 12th; Visitation will begin at 2pm with a 3pm Memorial Service.
Please visit carnesfuneralhome.com to read full obit, light a candle or leave a tribute in William’s honor.
