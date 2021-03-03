GALVESTON — Patricia Cahee Roberts, 76, of Galveston, TX passed away on February 16, 2021.
Patricia was born in Galveston, TX to the union of Robley, Sr., and Lula Mae Cahee on June 26, 1943.
Patricia's visitation will be from 9:00am - 10:00am, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street. Funeral service will begin at 10:00am, led by Pastor Lorenzo Williams of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston, TX. COVID restrictions mask wearing will be enforced.
See her full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.