Patricia Cahee Roberts

GALVESTON — Patricia Cahee Roberts, 76, of Galveston, TX passed away on February 16, 2021.

Patricia was born in Galveston, TX to the union of Robley, Sr., and Lula Mae Cahee on June 26, 1943.

Patricia's visitation will be from 9:00am - 10:00am, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street. Funeral service will begin at 10:00am, led by Pastor Lorenzo Williams of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston, TX. COVID restrictions mask wearing will be enforced.

See her full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com

