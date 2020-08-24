Helen Roumelos Douvry
La Marque—Helen Roumelos Douvry, age 92, of La Marque passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Mario Horacio Ruiz
FRIENDSWOOD—Mr. Mario Horacio Ruiz, 50, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Galveston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Virgil Henderson
Virgil Henderson, 70, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677
Totsie Mae McDonald
Totsie Mae McDonald passed away on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Ernest Joseph "Buster" Morgan
Ernest Joseph "Buster" Morgan, 57, passed away August 13, 2020 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Captain Charles Eugene “Charlie” Teller
SANTA FE—Captain Charles Eugene “Charlie” Teller, 77, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Santa Fe. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
Nettie Dean Wells
SANTA FE—Mrs. Nettie Dean Wells, 78, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Texas City. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.