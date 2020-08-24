Helen Roumelos Douvry

La Marque—Helen Roumelos Douvry, age 92, of La Marque passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Mario Horacio Ruiz

FRIENDSWOOD—Mr. Mario Horacio Ruiz, 50, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Galveston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Virgil Henderson

Virgil Henderson, 70, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677

Totsie Mae McDonald

Totsie Mae McDonald passed away on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

Ernest Joseph "Buster" Morgan

Ernest Joseph "Buster" Morgan, 57, passed away August 13, 2020 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.

Captain Charles Eugene “Charlie” Teller

SANTA FE—Captain Charles Eugene “Charlie” Teller, 77, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Santa Fe. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.

Nettie Dean Wells

SANTA FE—Mrs. Nettie Dean Wells, 78, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Texas City. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription