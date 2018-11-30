Janice Marie Greer maiden name Boone, 75 of Granger, Texas was born in Cuero, Texas on August 2, 1943. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2018 due to illness.
Janice was the third daughter born of six children to parents Louis J. Boone and Verna E. Boone.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Robert Greer; son and daughter-in- law, Rodney Greer and Trennette Greer; daughter and son-in-law, Shari Greer and Scott Thorne; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and William Lera; brother, Daniel Boone; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends whom were blessed to know her.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, Providence Funeral Home, Taylor. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Providence Funeral Home, 807 Carlos Parker Blvd. NW, Taylor, Texas 76574.
