September 5, 1953 — September, 13, 2018
Larry James Moore, 65, of Texas City, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Larry was born September 5, 2018 in Galveston, TX to James Edward Moore and Nita Moore. Larry was baptized at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and was educated thru the La Marque Independent School District of Galveston County including La Marque High School. Larry's worked for BP-Amoco and later at Todd's Shipyard before starting his own business. His work included licensing & certifications including pipe-fitting and boiler making and carpentry.
He lives in God's care a loving mother Nita Moore; wife Precious Moore; children Larrius L. Moore (Nerissa), Derrick West, and Krystal Moore; siblings, Deborah A Moore, Janice Spry, Lynita Dupree and Tasha Lockett; grandchildren Ashley Moore, De' Avian Moore, Shania Moore, De'Lexis West, Diamond Hall, Davian Moore, Daereon Durham and Shanell Moore; devoted Brother in Law Deacon Walter Hawkins, devoted friend Diane Linscomb, God-Brother Timothy Wayne Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Waiting to greet Larry in Heaven is father James Edward Moore, sister, Marilyn Elaine Feast, Brenda Gail Moore Hawkins, and his grandparents.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Brian C Young officiating. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765, (Hwy 3@ FM1765) Texas City, TX 77591.
