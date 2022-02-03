Anita Faison

HITCHCOCK — Anita Lane Faison Aka "Nana", was born September 15, 1960 to Johnnie Mae Robinson and James D. Jenkins Sr.
Nana grew up and attended school in Galveston TX, she later graduated from Ball High School in 1979. Nana furthered a career in welding where she worked at Todd's Shipyard for years.
Nana was found deceased in her home on January 26, 2022.
She is preceded in death with her parents JD Jenkins Sr (Thelma), Johnnie Mae Giles; siblings, Debra Ann Praylor, Jerome "Peewee" Jenkins, and nephew Johannus "Jojo"Faison.
She leaves to treasure her memories a son, Christopher Faison; daughter, Aretha Thomas Ransom (Derrick; step-daughter, Renee Conley Perry (Michael); grandchildren, Crystal Faison, Chrishana Faison, Christopher Faison Jr, Travieon Green, Marquez Lowe, Jaryiah Ashton and Alonzo Henry; siblings, Wanda Faison Williams, Charles Lionel Faison, James"Donnell" Jenkins Jr, Ronald Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, Madelyn Jenkins Palmer (Gregory), Sheri Diagou, and Savannah Jenkins. She also leaves to cherish her memory a devoted friend Yolanda Shelton and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Her celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. in La Marque. A visitation service will begin at 11:00am. Nana's homegoing celebration will be begin at 2:00pm.
