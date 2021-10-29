LA MARQUE — Louis "Mac" McGaffey, Mayor of Highland Bayou Park, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 26, 1937 in Admore, Oklaloma to Alfred and Ellen McGaffey. He came to Galveston where he was raised in the Oleander Homes.
On March 16, 1957 he married Rosa Lee Sebesta. Mac & Rosa Lee were members of Bible Baptist Church in Galveston, where they served as Youth Leaders.
Mac was a Boy Scout Troup Leader, he owned Mac's Plumbing starting the business in 1977 and was working till his death; he was a community leader in La Marque, served on the Parks Board, Crime Stoppers Board, Civil Service Board, Building Standards Committee, EDC Board and Christmas in August. He loved to camp, fish and water ski. When Mac wasn't doing plumbing work or helping others in the La Marque Community he was watching Old Western Movies or tinkering in his shop, but most of all he enjoyed his family, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his son Leslie and daughter Colette.
Mac leaves to cherish all of his loving memories and good times, his wife of 64 years, Rosa Lee McGaffey, son Mark McGaffey (Sheryl), granddaughters; Amy Whalen (Rob), Tabby Wilson (Donny), Dayna Villarreal (Mel), Rachel Compton (Howard) and grandson Brandon Compton (Lucinda) and his great grandbabies Rylie, Avery, Asher, Tyler, Bailey, Noah, Aiden and MacKenzie; sisters Sue Terry, Delores Ginn and Dorothy Norton.
Mac will be missed by so many people whose lives he touched.
How About Them Boys!!
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque with Ed & Sherene Long officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Rock Bock, David Laymance, Sam Troutman, Rob Whalen, Douglas Hudson and Douglas Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Payne, Bill McLemore, Bo Hunter, Larry Walker, Al Reida and Herbert Franklin.
