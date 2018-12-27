Marie Lewis, age 78 of Romayor, Texas was born April 8, 1940 to Jacob Willis “Jake” Votaw and Laura Ida “Gertrude” Greer Votaw in Dayton, Liberty County, Texas. She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 22, 2018 after a short battle with chemotherapy to fight Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jake Votaw, mother, Gertrude Votaw, three brothers, James Junior Votaw, Harold Votaw, and Willis Votaw, step-daughter, Pamela Lewis, and grandson, Jimmy Waller.
She is survived by her husband, H.C. Lewis, Jr., son, Billy Clifton and wife Carla, step-son, Michael Lewis and wife Tatiana, step-daughters, Julie Lewis and Donna Lewis, grandchildren, Cherry Krolczyk and husband Brian, Chris Clifton and wife Stephani, Joseph Waller and wife Brianee, Michael Lewis, Jr., Matthew Lewis, Shane Hulse and wife Lulu, Kyle Logan and wife Jessica, Justin Logan, and Stacy Brownfield, brother, Vernon Votaw and wife Paula, sisters, Carolyn Osborn and husband Vincent, Nelda DeRiso and husband Mike, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and family.
Marie was a professional auctioneer for 20 years for various non-profit organizations. She enjoyed fishing, taking care of her family, and was known as a very self-less person. Marie was an active member of the Central Baptist Church for 10 years where she sang with the choir and loved her church dearly.
Marie’s celebration of life will be on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. She will be cremated so no graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Church, 3576 E. HWY 90, Liberty, Texas 77575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.