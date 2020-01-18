August 8, 1931 – January 14, 2020
Louis August Luchak, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at home in Santa Fe, Texas.
Louis was born in Wharton, Texas to parents Stanley Joe Luchak and Josephine Viktorin Luchak. He attended school in Hungerford, TX. Louis married the love of his life, Dolores Petrash, on October 26, 1963 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis, TX. They moved to Freeport, TX and had a son and three daughters, all of whom he loved deeply and was so proud of.
In Freeport, he went to work at the Dow Chemical Company and spent 35 years there, gaining respect through the years because of his knowledge and work ethic. After retirement from Dow, Louis could not stay idle so he spent several years working his own lawn-maintenance business. In 1993, Louis and Dolores moved to Comfort, Texas, where he continued to keep busy doing lawn-maintenance and general handyman services for anyone who needed help.
In 2006 Louis and Dolores moved to Santa Fe, TX to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Louis continued to stay busy with his favorite activities including gardening, working on his lawn, and fixing things. He was most recently a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX. Louis was a 3rd degree Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Louis will always be remembered as a hard-working man with high moral values. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge, helping others in any way he could, and found pleasure in a job well-done. But the most important thing in life to him was his family.
Louis is survived by loving wife of 56 years, Dolores Luchak; son, Gregory Louis Luchak and wife Deanna; daughters, Deborah Nester and husband James, Peggy Matejowsky and husband Patrick, and Tracie Hood and husband Shawn. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jeanie Galletly, Jordan Matejowsky, Matthew and Johnathan Nester, and Raegen Hood; sisters, Cecelia Jedlicka, Agnes Kliss and husband James, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home- Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX, on Thursday, January 23rd starting at 5:00 pm with the Reciting of the Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX at 10:00 am with Father David officiating.
If family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
