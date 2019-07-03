Lane Arthur Joseph Jude Mitchell “Sugar Foot,” was the first child of three born in the union of Lane Mitchell and Gertrude Jones-Mitchell on December 11, 1938 in Lake Charles, LA. Lane served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Ramstein, Germany.
Mr. Mitchell was the Maintenance Supervisor at Santa Fe Railroad where he retired after twenty-five years of service. Other places of employment include UTMB and Pennington Fried Chicken. Lane also appeared as an extra in the movie “Together Brothers”. He was an active member of Holy Rosary and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he has attended over forty years. Mr. Mitchell was an Evangelist for bringing people to Christ and sharing the love of Jesus Christ to all.
Lane Mitchell departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mainland Hospital in Texas City. He answered the call and will receive his crown of glory.
Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his wife, Norma R. Dickerson-Mitchell; his parents; and brother, Allen J. Mitchell.
He is survived by his youngest brother, Anthony (Carolyn) Mitchell; cousins, Joyce A. (Michael) Dainels, William “Bo” Hunter, and Josephine Rochon; sisters-in-law, Laurie Robinson, Dorothy Henderson, Selema Akbar, Betty Mitchell-Chretien; brother-in-law, Charles (Teresa) Dickerson; children, Linda Dorsey, Christopher (Geraldine) Allen, Kevin, Kenneth and Timothy (Delores) Mitchell, Sonja (Eurice) Connaway, Cherie (Alfred) Stinson, Anna Mitchell-Turner, and Shaunda Ritell; godchildren, Michael Rochon, Dorothy and Lee T. Henderson, III; special nieces, Demetra Henderson, Lisa and Veronica Dickerson; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; special friends, Sterling Dupree, Spergon Wynn, Marion Oliver, Floyd Weston, Arcone Jones, and Marvin Walters.
Wake Services will be held on Friday, July 5 between 6-8 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.