FRIENDSWOOD—Mary Louise “Mary Lou” (Dorrough) Sheridan passed away at Clear Lake Regional Hospital Friday evening, June 29, 2018 with her daughter, Lisa Kessler and her husband, Wayne at her side. Mary Lou was born July 5, 1945 in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas Absalom Dorrough, Jr. and Emily Ruth (Stjepcevich) Dorrough, both of whom preceded her in death. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lavelle (Skufca) Kessler of Santa Fe, her granddaughter, Lauren Lavelle Kessler, a sophomore at Texas State University. She is also survived by one sister, Phyllis Lynne Dorrough of Brazoria County.
Mary Lou was born into a military family and travelled extensively attending various schools, ultimately graduating from Southwest High School in Atlanta, Georgia. While at Southwest, 16 year old Mary Lou was selected as Miss Atlanta Junior Achievement. After high school Mary Lou graduated from business school and in 1974 began a 22 year career in Information Management at NASA Space Center, retiring in 1996.
Mary Lou’s love of reading led her to open Novel Approach used books in 1999 which later evolved into one of the largest scrapbooking stores in the area. She operated the store for over 15 years ultimately selling the business which still operates at the same location under a different name. Mary Lou loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. She will be remembered for her witty personality. Mary Lou will be deeply missed by her companion of 9 years, Lucky her four pawed friend.
She was very interested in making others happy and for that reason, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Galveston County Animal Services, 3412 25th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sue Robins for everything she did for Mary Lou throughout the years, you were like a sister to her. Also a special thanks to all of Mary Lou’s caregivers who took care of Mary Lou like she was family.
Visitation will be Friday, July 6, 2018, from 12:00 — 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, followed by a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, TX.
