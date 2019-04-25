Reginald was born January 24, 1956 in Galveston TX to O’Neill, Sr. and Geneva Pete. On April the 12, 2019 he went home to be with the lord.
He attend holy rosary school and church. He was a 1975 graduate of ball high school.
He is preceded in death by father, brother, sister.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Marie; daughter Tamika, mother Geneva Pete; two brothers; three sisters; aunt and host of nephews, nieces and cousins and a special friend, Clifford George.
The service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St., Galveston, TX 77550. The viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The rosary will be recited, mass at 11 a.m. Father Jude Ezuma assisting Deacon Douglas Matthews.
