Sandra Lynn Alexander

BACLIFF, TX — Sandra Lynn Alexander, of Bacliff, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in League City, Texas at the age of 70. She was born on August 23, 1952 in Houston Texas to Gene E. and Margret R. Seamend.

Sandi married her high school sweetheart Allan and later retired as a receptionist and secretary for an insurance company. She loved her grandkids and her main interest was in whatever they were doing. Sandi was family person, known for being picky about things and always busy and working hard constantly.

