Paul Mikkel Polzin was born January 10, 1953, in Bloomington, MN to Rudolph and Frances Polzin. He passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019.
He was the youngest of 4 children. He never married. He liked to tinker and work on cars. After his father died in 1985, he moved to Texas. Paul worked for League City Industrial Pavers, Kemah, as a mechanic and was known as “Paul-the-Mechanic.”
He is survived by sisters; Emmaline Dunkley, Pine City, MN, Bertha Bengtson, Babbitt, MN; nieces, Heather Ingram, Parker CO, Elexa Cline, Olympia, WA, Kari Nathan, Lantana, TX; nephews Neal Polzin, Rainer, WA; Keith Bengtson, Babbitt, MN, Brian Dunkley, Hinckley, MN.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Sylvester Polzin, and two infant sons.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 2:30-4:00 PM, at Good Shepherd Church, 3151 East FM 518, League City, TX.
