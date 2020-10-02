Retired GPD Officer Freddie Lee Horton age 62 of Galveston died Sunday September 27, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 11:00am Wednesday October 7, 2020 at West Point Baptist Church in Galveston. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Houston National Cemetery in under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00am Wednesday at the church.
Born January 22, 1958 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Horace Horton, Jr. and Mattie Mae Webb Horton, Freddie was a 1976 graduate of Ball High School. After graduation Freddie joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his nation retiring with 20years of combined service in the reserves. He was a 23 year veteran of the Galveston Police Department, 10 years as a Bailiff in the Galveston Court System, he served as security at the San Luis Hotel, Moody Bank and Coastal Federal Credit Union. Freddie was an excellent Law Man, but he was an even greater husband and father. The wisdom and love that he shared with his family and many friends will not soon be forgotten. Rest with the angels Freddie, until we see you again.
Preceded in death by his parents Horace and Mattie Mae Horton; sisters Mary and Julie Mae and brothers Nathaniel and J.D. ; survivors include his loving wife Cynthia Horton; daughter Alesia Horton; sons Frederic Horton and James William Horton and wife Dawn; step daughter Zunita Morris; step son Aaron Pete; sisters Dorothy York, Betty Laws, Bobbie Foreman and Tonya Alexander and husband Robert; brother Chris L. Horton and wife Jeanette.; sister in laws Yvonne Colbert and Patricia Thompson and husband George; brother in law Melc Williams and wife Betty; grandchildren Michelle Bennett, Niece Thompson, Christopher B. Horton and Renae Horton; god children Logan Matthews, Kiara Oliver, Jamal Epps; devoted niece Tamika Horton; devoted friends George Simpson and Deborah Provost; good friends Stacey Papillion, Carl Lomax, Javier Rosas, Lois Horton and Jovan Harris; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and colleagues throughout Law Enforcement, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Pallbearers are Wayne Laws, David Francis, Jamal Epps and members of the Galveston Police Department. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher B. Horton, Aaron Pete and James William Horton.
