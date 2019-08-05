Mary Inez Chesshir, age 90, of Dickinson, Texas passed away at home on July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Husser, Louisiana on February 23, 1929 to Levy and Jenny Rodriguez.
She loved working with her dear friends and customers at the Four Seasons Boutique in Dickinson, TX. They were such a special group of friends, bringing her great joy through many years. She was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, also located in Dickinson.
Mary had a great love for her family and raising her children. She also had a passion for gardening, which she loved and always had beautiful flowers, admired by many. She truly enjoyed entertaining and cooking wonderful meals for holidays, and anytime for family and friends. She also loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Always enjoying a family gathering, Mary loved the planning, prepping and always had beautiful table settings. Sitting there, watching everyone eating and talking, brought Mary such joy (her children and grandchildren were always in charge of clean up!).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Levy and Jenny Rodriguez; her daughter, Becky Chesshir Nelson; brothers, Horace and J. C. Rodriguez; and sister, Helen.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her son, David Chesshir and partner, Patricia Price of Pearland, TX; daughters, Susanne McGilvrey and husband, Loren of Highlands Ranch, CO, Mary Dale of Houston, TX, and Robin Swindle of Stevensville, MT. She will also be greatly missed by her 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and various relatives from Louisiana.
The family wishes to thank all the family and friends that kept our Mother in their prayers. A special thank you to the staff of Absolute Hospice of League City, TX for their wonderful support and passionate care given to our Mother in her final days.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX. A Rosary will start at 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517 E Road, Dickinson, TX. A Committal Service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Grateful appreciation to the Pallbearers for their service: Dalas Dale, Anthony Dale, Jason Chesshir, Clint Vitek, Loren McGilvrey, and Wendell Creech.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Mary’s name to either Absolute Hospice, 700 2nd St., Suite B, League City, TX 77573 or the American Cancer Society.
