SANTA FE—
Mr. Paul Anthony Tibaldo passed from this life Friday morning, August 21, 2020, in Webster.
Born July 1, 1958 in Texas City, Mr. Tibaldo had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County and was affectionately known as “Popo” and “The Pope”. Paul was the owner and operator of Tibaldo’s Feed and Supply for over 20 years and was surveillance supervisor for the Galveston County Mosquito Control for the past 19 years. Paul was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served as a parishioner, Bazaar chairman, Acts Retreat team member and Men’s Club member, was a school board member for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Knights of Columbus Council #10393 3rd degree, Knights of Columbus Assembly #1988 4th degree, Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce board of director, City of Santa Fe Building Committee member, Santa Fe ISD school bond committee member, and was an active member of the community through numerous other organizations and committees. His greatest passion was supporting the youth of Galveston County through 4-H and FFA, he served as a Galveston County Fair and Rodeo member for 43 years, the last 20 years as President, Galveston County Ranchers Association Vice President, Colts 4-H Club leader for over 30 years, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension beef and forage committee member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Ziska (Bartell) Tibaldo; father-in-law, Claude “Porkchop” Childs.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 41 years, Claudia Tibaldo; mother-in-law, Verna Childs; sons, Nicholas Tibaldo and wife, Alyssa of Santa Fe, Joseph Tibaldo and Lacey Wooley of Santa Fe; daughters, Danelle Tibaldo of Santa Fe, Mikki Sciba and husband, Matthew of Tyler; brother, Richard Tibaldo and wife, Elizabeth of Santa Fe; brother-in-law, Ricky Childs and wife, Sherri of Hitchcock, sisters, Kathy Carpenter and husband, Gary, Debbie Beard and husband, Jack, Donna Moser and husband, Fred all of Santa Fe, sister-in-law Vicki Childs of Colorado; grandchildren, Taylor Stroble, Yadir Muniz, Mary Sciba, Lucas Sciba, Dominic Garza, Juliette Tibaldo, Loralye Tibaldo, Samuel Sciba, Dawson Tibaldo; 1 great-grandchild on the way, “Popo and Momo’s little secret”; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jared Beard, Jason Beard, Jeremy Carpenter, Chad Childs, Jeremy Childs, Jesse Childs, Jonathan Tibaldo, Caleb Moore, Cody Moore, Curtis Moser and Kevin Moser.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend David Harris officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by the Knights of Columbus.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Paul’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 889, Santa Fe, Texas 77510, Knights Of Columbus Council 10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. To honor Paul the family requests you to take time to be kind. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
