John Norman Murphy “Murf”

John Murphy, age 63, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was born July 16, 1956 in Kitchener, Ontario in Canada. At a young age, he and his family moved to Buffalo, New York, where he attended St. Florian Catholic School and served as an altar boy. He then graduated from Burgard Vocational High School in 1974. Murf eventually moved to Galveston, TX in 1975 to start his seafood business “Fabian Seafood” with his friends from Buffalo. He recently retired after 40 years from his business he truly loved. He will be missed by his devoted customers he met along the way.
Murf was one of the Buffalo Bills biggest fans, even making it to their first Super Bowl appearance in Tampa Bay in 1991 against the Giants. He watched every game religiously at home or at the Bills Stadium.
John was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Eileen Murphy as well as his ex-wife, Brenda.
John is survived by his sister Marian Murphy Holley and husband Brad Holley of Lexington Park, Maryland as well as their sons Jonathan and wife Tiffany, Brandon and wife Caitlyn all from Baltimore, Maryland and his sister Ann Murphy Harris of Galveston, Texas and her daughter Ashley Yell and husband Travis and great niece Murphy Yell of Galveston, Texas, as well as numerous cousins and friends who loved him in the States and in Canada. He leaves behind his beloved dog, Abbey and cat, George.
A Catholic Memorial Service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston, Texas on Friday, June 19 at 10 AM. Burial will be held at a later date in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels www.gimow.org or Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St., Galveston, TX 77550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.