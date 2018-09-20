Dwaine Chambers, a lifetime resident of Galveston County, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018.
Dwaine was born on April 8, 1964 at St Mary's Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was the fourth son born to Charles and Bernice Chambers. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1984. Dwaine enjoyed fishing, camping and rebuilding bicycles and motorcycles.
Dwaine is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice Chambers, and grandparents William D. and Dorina Chambers, and Herman and Emma Stolz.
He is survived by siblings Bobby L. Chambers (Paula), Charles W. Chambers, Steven D. Chambers, Janie L. Chambers Briggs (Jason), Garry W. Chambers (Shelly), Destany D. Chambers and many nephews and nieces.
Dwaine was a dear friend to many and will be missed dearly. Rest in Peace Our Brother.
