Jesse Hernandez Tavares, Sr. “Popo” of Texas City, Texas passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 84.
Jesse was born December 12, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to Julia and Cayetano Tavares. After a brief 2-year stint in the US Army, Jesse and his beloved wife Mary Martinez of Hitchcock, Texas moved and settled in Texas City, Texas. They were married for 51 years. Jesse was a pipe fitter at various local refineries. Jesse loved to fish and was a collector of antiques “dumpster diving”.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Sonia Kovacevich and son-in-law, Weldon of Hitchcock, Texas and son Jesse Tavares, Jr. and daughter-in-law Lynn of Alvin, Texas; grandchildren Jovita Weimann and husband Robert, Jesse M. Tavares, Marlin Kovacevich, Coral Kovacevich; great grandchildren Kyra, Ashlin, and Lexi Weimann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife Mary, parents, and siblings Santos, Luz, John, Margaret, Lorenzo, Pauline, Jose, and George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.