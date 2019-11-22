Mary Luz Padilla, 93, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 with a rosary starting 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Mary Luz Padilla was born February 6, 1926 in Texas City, Texas. She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church, The Legion of Mary and The St. Anthony’s Group.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul (Pat) Padilla; parents, Phillip and Josephine Flores; brothers, Phillip Flores, Jr. and David Flores and sister, Irma Gonzalez.
Survivors include daughters, Laura Lopez, Rose Gallardo and husband Gregory; grandchildren, Dr. Stephen Lopez, Paul Gallardo, Jennifer Harden, Rachel Nunez and husband Luis and Jason Gallardo; great grandchildren, Marcus Gallardo, Jarrod Harden, Jordan Harden, Isabela Nunez, Sofia Nunez, Mia Nunez, Gregory Gallardo and Kason Gallardo.
Pallbearers are Gregory Gallardo, Dr. Stephen Lopez, Paul Gallardo, Jason Gallardo, Luis Nunez, Marcus Gallardo, Jordon Harden and Robert Martinez. Honorary Pallbearer, Jarrod Harden.
