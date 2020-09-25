Kenneth Gordon-Evans
HOUSTON—Kenneth Gordon-Evans, 37, departed this life on Monday September 21, 2020, in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Giovanni (Johnny) Giacona
Giovanni (Johnny) Giacona, 82, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Melvina Wydermyer
DICKINSON—Melvina Wydermyer, 74, received her call into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
