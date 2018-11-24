Shirley Nell Copeland
GALVESTON—Shirley Nell Copeland age 82 of Galveston died Saturday November 24, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Jerry Lloyd Gillard
GALVESTON—Jerry Lloyd Gillard age 86 of Texas City died Saturday November 24, 2018 at his residence in Texas City. Memorial services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Dora Silva
Dora Silva, 97, of Texas City passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
