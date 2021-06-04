TEXAS CITY — Ramon Del Bosque Sr. age 85 passed peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Harbor Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jorge Cabrera and Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Ramon was born on August 12, 1935 in San Benito, Texas to Jesus and Juanita Sauceda Del Bosque. At the age of 15 Ramon moved to Galveston where he began working at the Cotton Compress, years later he worked as a boilermaker/welder at Todd's Shipyard and Kelso. He was a proud member of the Local 132 Boilermakers Union.
Ramon proudly served in the US Army from 1954-1957 with Honorable Discharge. In 1961, he married Maria Elisa Salinas to present. In 1967 Ramon attended night school at Ball High School to obtain his high school diploma. He continued his education attending Galveston College to obtain his Associates Degree in Applied Science.
Ramon was a member of LULAC Council 151 for a span of 25 years, serving as President in 1978-1980, 1984-1986 and in 1996. He was selected as Man of the Year in 1974-1975 for LULAC Council #151 and LULAC District #3. In 2011 he became a member of the A.C.T.S. Catholic Community. Ramon was also a member of SER and Woodman of the World. He volunteered at the Boys Club, The Daily Bread and Queen of Peace Guadalupanos. Ramon loved to fish, bar-b-que and organize benefits for those in need.
Ramon is preceded in death by his son, Ramon Del Bosque Jr., his parents Jesus and Juanita Del Bosque, his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Elisa Salinas Del Bosque; sons Raul (Anna), Ricardo (Susie), and Rene (Cynthia); daughters Elva Ayala (Raul) and Veronica Gonzales (Jesse); a very special niece Angelica Rendon Sanchez (Tony), their kids, Mateo, Diego and Lola; granddaughters, Loren, Brianna (Felipe), Erika (Will), Bianca, Monica (Austin), Angelica (Joseph), Amanda (Greg) and Jasmine; grandsons, Rene (Courtney), Justin, Jonathon, Joshua, Gabriel and Alejandro; great grandchildren, Ryan, Gavin, Nelani, Aubrey, Joseph and Aiden; and his sister Adela Del Bosque.
Pallbearers are Ramon's grandsons, Rene Anthony Del Bosque, Justin Del Bosque, Jonathon Ayala, Joshua Del Bosque, Gabriel Barron and Alejandro Ayala. Honorary pallbearers are Raul Ayala and Jesse Gonzales.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the following for the kindness, compassion and care for Ramon: The Rio at Mainland Center, Gina and the therapy department, Dexter and Beverly; and the staff at Harbor Hospice.
