TEXAS CITY—
Mechelle Parker departed this life on August 24, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX.
The family of Mechelle Parker invites you to join them as we they celebrate her life. Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine, Texas City, TX, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joel G. Clay officiating.
