William Everett Bill Marshall

TEXAS CITY, TX — On Monday, September 13, 2021, William “Bill” Everett Marshall, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully leaving behind a life well lived. Known and loved by so many, Bill was active in the community and created many memories that will last forever including the legacy he and Karyn created- the “Honoring Our Vets” program. Bill retired from education after serving 25+ years of teaching, principalship and mentoring in Texas City ISD. Bill inspired many students’ lives, touched the lives of his colleagues and brought joy and laughter wherever he went.
“He smiled understandingly—much more than understandingly. It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life. It faced—or seemed to face—the whole eternal world for an instant, and then concentrated on you with an irresistible prejudice in your favor. It understood you just as far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey.” -F. Scott Fitzgerald
Bill was born in Vernon, Texas, making his way to the gulf coast and planting roots in Texas City. A graduate of Dickinson ISD, he realized his passion for education and continued his studies at Lamar University in which he graduated with honors. His educational “home” was found in Texas City which he dedicated a lifetime of service to making a difference in every student he served and educator he mentored. It is here where he met his wife Karyn, the love of his life. Bill and Karyn were married in 1983 and have three wonderful children together.
Bill is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Karyn Ann Leonardi Marshall. Father and mother James and Jane Marshall. He is survived by his children, daughter Jamie, son and daughter Michael and Kimberly, daughter in law Christina Marshall; grandchildren Zoe and Sophie Marshall and Ella and Ava Etheridge.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to The VFW 8248 Texas City-La Marque Chapter. We honor their service, and Bill’s passion, by celebrating him through the “Honor our Vets” program implemented in Texas City’s Heights Elementary School. Donations will continue to help this troop honor the men and women who have served, do serve and will continue to serve our Nation as well as educating Texas City’s own students on the importance of our freedom. Donations can be made by check to The VFW 8248 and mailed to P.O. Box 731 La Marque, TX 77568
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with information to come. Thank you all for your outpouring of love and memories shared.
