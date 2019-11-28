Mary McNeal Brooks
Mary McNeal Brooks, 92, passed away on 11-27-19 at Mainland Medical Center surrounded by children and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home, (409)6211677.
Virginia Vasquez Carrel
GALVESTON—Virginia Vasquez Carrel, age 83, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Louise Novelli
GALVESTON—Kathryn Louise Novelli, 80, of Galveston, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.