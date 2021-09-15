Joseph Wayne Joe Fife

LEAGUE CITY — Joseph Wayne Fife (Joe) passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Houston, Texas to Robert and Billie Fife, Joe's 47-year law enforcement career included service in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era as an M. P., patrolman at the University of Houston, lieutenant at the Galveston Police Department, the Galveston Independent School District and most recently retired from the Santa Fe Independent School District as assistant chief.
Joe will be long remembered for his love of storytelling, quick wit, lifelong service and most of all his love for his children.
He is survived by his son, Joe Wayne Fife (spouse, Katelyn); grandkids, Audrey and Hayes; daughter, Jacquelyn Fife Ruesch (spouse, Joseph); brother, Glenn M. Fife (spouse, Aracely); sister, Cheri Fife Wantland (spouse, Gary); girlfriend, Patricia Carlson; dear friend, Susan Rowe; nephews, Glen R. Fife (spouse, Hannah), William Fife (spouse, Lauren) and Joshua Leeper; nieces, Brandi Hamilton (spouse, Thomas) and Sarah Martin (spouse, Andrew).
Joseph is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Billie Fife and brother, Wesley Fife.
Joe's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Galveston Island Palms Event Center, 5802 Avenue S in Galveston, Texas 77551. Military Honors will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. followed by Joe's celebration and will conclude at 8:00 p.m.
