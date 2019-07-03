Richard Rollin Cronkwright Sr., 85, of Texas City passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Richard was born December 1, 1933 in Doole, Texas. In 1943, he moved to La Marque and graduated from La Marque High School in 1951. Richard then attended Texas A&M and eventually graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1956. After college, Richard joined the U.S. Army and served for 3 years, mostly at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. After his service, Richard went to work for the National Weather Service in the Galveston area. For over 30 years he worked as an electronic technician in charge of the radar and other weather equipment. In 1964, Richard married Carol Ann Johnigan and they shared a beautiful, devoted marriage for 54 years. He had one son, Richard Rollin Cronkwright Jr. and one grandson, Chase Rollin Cronkwright. For many years the Cronkwright family attended First Baptist Church in Texas City where Richard served as a deacon, usher, Sunday School teacher, drama team member, and a “honey doer.” More recently he was a member at Northside Baptist Church in Texas City.
He is preceded in death by father, Theodore Rollin Cronkwright; mother, Lorena Pearle Williams Cronkwright, and nephew Ray Zarko Franks.
He is survived by wife, Carol Ann Cronkwright; son, Richard Rollin Cronkwright Jr. and wife Martha Vidal Cronkwright; grandson, Chase Rollin Cronkwright and significant other, Kristen Gundermann, and sister, Pattie C. Metcalfe.
Services will be held 11:00 am., Saturday, July 6, 2019 with visitation preceding at 10:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral. Following the service, burial will take place at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The service will be conducted by Pastor Clay Bower, featuring soloist Michael Cripps.
Pallbearers include Ben Johnston, Mike Harrison, Ron Warren, Roy Gaspard, James Wiltshire, and Jim Woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Resort Nursing Home and A-MED Hospice for their wonderful care.
