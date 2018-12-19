Patricia Ann (Griffiths) Haskins (87) of Houston, formerly of La Marque, passed away Tuesday November 20, 2018. Pat was born in Charleston, WV on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1930, weighing just 3 lbs when the turkey weighed 26. She was the 3rd of 5 children of Carl Llewellyn Griffiths Sr. and Reba Dean (Hollandsworth) Griffiths.
Pat was a preemie and not expected to survive but not only did she survive but she thrived. She was a brilliant student and voted class wit in high school. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston in 1948. In 1959 she visited her sister’s family in Houston. She decided she liked it so she went home, gave 2 weeks’ notice at her job, packed all her stuff in her car, and drove to Texas.
On a blind date in Augist 1960 she met the love of her life, Wesley Haskins. They married October 5, 1962 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque. Pat was very active in her church and community. She joined Beta Sigma Phi in Jan 1952. She served in many roles over the years attaining the Laureate Degree and receiving the Order of the Rose. At St. Michael’s she was, at various times, a Sunday school teacher, member of the vestry, choir, and alter guild, and served as the Day School secretary. In later years Pat was active with Church Women United and the Texas City Day Nursery. And for almost 20 years Pat and Wes and their friends had season tickets to Aggie football games.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Wesley Haskins, her parents Carl and Dean Griffiths, her siblings and siblings-in-law Carl Griffiths Jr., Margaret (Griffiths) and Chet Yater, Eddie Cox, and Barbara Griffiths as well as a few nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Leslie Linsey of Sugar Land, Julie (Don) Carter of Cypress, and Lynn (Ren) Kent of Austin; grandchildren Tevye and Lauren Linsey, Nicole (Ryan) Albosta, Joshua Carter, Jennifer (Jeff) Frazier, and Sean (Rachel) Kent; and great-grandchildren Meghann (Zachary) Robinson, Alexandra (Michael) Bistline, and Arwen and Joopsey Addison. She is also survived by her sister Jane Cox and brother John Griffiths as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pall bearers will be Don Carter, Joshua Carter, Ryan Albosta, and Tom Strawmyer.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite school, church, organization, or charity.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following at Crowder Funeral Home – La Marque with Father Bob Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
